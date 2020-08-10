Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $328.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.98. The stock had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,059. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $263.59 and a one year high of $342.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.