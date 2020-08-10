Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.55.

SYY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

