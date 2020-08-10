Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.40 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.30.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.54.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.32. 414,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.