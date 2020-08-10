Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$8.50 target price on Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.17.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 924,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

