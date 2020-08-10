CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry purchased 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,203.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,897 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 46,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

