Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CULP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Culp in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,805. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 63,257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Culp during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

