Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Cutera stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Cutera had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cutera by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cutera by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cutera by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

