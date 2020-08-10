Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 4,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

