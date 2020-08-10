Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $30,291.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

