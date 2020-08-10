Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of DXLG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.46.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
