Deutsche Bank Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $28.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 65,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.