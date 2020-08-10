Deutsche Bank Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $28.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.
NYSE:THC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 65,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
