Deutsche Bank Trims Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Target Price to $9.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,454,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.