Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 347,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,365. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

