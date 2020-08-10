Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 11.1% After Earnings Beat

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $16.89, approximately 4,648,054 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,535,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

