Digital Turbine’s (APPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPS. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.53.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 196.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

