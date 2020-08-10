Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

DOCU traded down $9.28 on Wednesday, reaching $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,225. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.03 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.