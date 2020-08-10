Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after buying an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 138.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,402,000 after purchasing an additional 596,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,468,000 after purchasing an additional 559,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

