Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,945. The company has a market cap of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 14,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 287,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.