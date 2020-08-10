Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 35,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $332.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

