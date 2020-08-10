Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DORM. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 3,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.