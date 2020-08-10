DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DSP Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $353.95 million, a PE ratio of -108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,612.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter valued at $789,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DSP Group by 222.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 261,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DSP Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in DSP Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

