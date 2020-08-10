Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,815. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $61,372.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 126,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 119,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

