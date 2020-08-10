Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. 12,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 123,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

