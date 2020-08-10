Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BofA Securities currently has $75.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.