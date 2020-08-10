Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 23,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

