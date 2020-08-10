Einsteinium Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $260,518.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00495722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,265,000 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.