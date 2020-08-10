Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.93. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 275.25% and a negative net margin of 156.16%. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Ekso Bionics worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.