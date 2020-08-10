Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.33

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.33 and last traded at $147.03, with a volume of 81391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.18.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,061.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $434,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,326 shares of company stock valued at $21,839,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

