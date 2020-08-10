Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 55,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,572. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.