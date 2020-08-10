Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENTA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 3,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $919.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.07 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

