Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.05 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Shares of ECPG traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 81,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,598. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.