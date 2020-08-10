Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to $6.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXK. B. Riley initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. 483,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,335,746. The firm has a market cap of $672.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

