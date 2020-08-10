EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lowered to “Sell” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.31.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.35. 10,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $295.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.