Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

