Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE ETH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,569. The firm has a market cap of $360.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67,431.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

