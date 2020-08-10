Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

EVLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 1,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.81. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

