Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 171.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Evertec by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Evertec by 53.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evertec by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

