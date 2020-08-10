EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.51.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

