Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 81,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,526. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.91. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolent Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,485,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 169,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 364,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 159,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

