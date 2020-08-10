Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolent Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.65.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.