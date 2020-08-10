Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 26,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $611.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.