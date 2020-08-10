Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $145.81. The company had a trading volume of 101,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,075. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,839.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

