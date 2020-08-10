Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $24.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 171,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 80,850 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.