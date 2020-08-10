Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Filo Mining stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
Filo Mining Company Profile
