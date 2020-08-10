Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Filo Mining stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.