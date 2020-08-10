First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $18,697,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

