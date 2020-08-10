First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLIC. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,819. The company has a market cap of $362.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.49. First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $7,314,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 4,842.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 139,303 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

