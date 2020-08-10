Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.90 and last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $466.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.