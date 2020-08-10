Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRTA. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,810. The company has a market cap of $967.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 2.62. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 66.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth $63,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

