Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

FBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 6,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.60. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.