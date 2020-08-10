Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in one. Third-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect lower costs, partly muted by a fall in assets under management (AUM). Prudent cost-control measures and strategic moves might lend some support to the bottom line. Also, the company's steady capital-deployment activities are encouraging. Nevertheless, due to volatile markets and unfavorable global economic conditions, its profitability might be affected. Also, a decline in investment-management fees on market fluctuations will likely impede AUM growth. Notably, Franklin recently acquired Legg Mason and the deal is likely to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2021.”

BEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.18.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,804,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 875,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

