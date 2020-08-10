Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.